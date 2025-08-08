Home / Royal

Prince William shares special message as Beatrice marks her 37th birthday

The Prince of Wales sends best wishes in a heartwarming message amid enjoying a royal break

Prince William has released a delightful message to share his best wishes.

While his cousin, Princess Beatrice, celebrates her 37th birthday quietly on Friday, August 8, the Prince of Wales shared a heartwarming message to a Cornish football club ahead of an historic milestone.

Taking to their official X handle on Friday, the football club Truto City shared that William – who also holds the title of the Duke of Cornwall – sent the team’s captain, Connor Riley-Lowe, a heartfelt note to congratulate them on transitioning to a fully professional status for the first time.

The future King – patron of the Football Association and a die-hard fan of the game – also sent his best wishes to the club for the upcoming season.

In the message, sent to the Cornish club through Prince William’s Private Secretary, Ian Patrick, it was noted, "The Duke knows that you have only just returned home after a few years away, and like everyone else in Cornwall will be cheering you on.”

The statement continued, "Prince William has asked me to pass on his warmest congratulations in getting promoted to the National League as Cornwall's first professional team. This comes with the Duke of Cornwall's very best wishes. Good luck to The Tinners."

Replying to the father of three, the football team expressed their thanks.

Notably, neither the Prince and Princess of Wales nor King Charles and Queen Camilla have released any public message to ring in Princess Beatrice’s birthday.

However, Prince Andrew’s daughter is expected to receive a “nice gift” from her uncle Charles as per former royal butler Grand Harrold.

