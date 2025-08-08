Home / Royal

Danish Royal family faces backlash over Princess Isabella's racy festival shirt

Princess Isabella and son Crown Prince Christian attended the Danish music festival, Smukfest in Skanderborg

Queen Mary and King Frederik's eldest daughter Princess Isabella is making headlines for wearing an X-rated t-shirt at a music festival.

On Thursday, August 7, the 18-year-old royal and her brother Crown Prince Christian attended the Danish music festival Smukfest in Skanderborg.

For the event, Princess Isabella opted for a black expletive-stamped shirt emblazoned with the words 'f***ed him yesterday' in Danish.

The message was accompanied by an arrow pointing off to the side.

Princess Isabella’s sparked intense backlash with royal watchers questioning her and Danish royal family’s modesty.

The look quickly stirred online debate, with popular Danish political commentator Jarl Cordua taking to social media to condemn the choice.

A popular Danish political commentator Jarl Cordua took to his social media account to condemn the princess’ choice of wardrobe.

"'F****d him yesterday'. The rich are having a party because the second-oldest royal child let loose at a festival yesterday wearing a shirt with the aforementioned text," he wrote.

Jarl further added, "Not surprisingly, there are people who love that kind of thing. I'm also in favour of the royals letting loose a little. They always have. They should definitely be allowed to. BUT. There are limits."

Both Princess Isabella and Crown Prince Christian are expected to remain at Smukfest until it wraps on Sunday. 

