Princess Beatrice to receive special birthday gift from King Charles

Princess Beatrice is celebrating her 37th birthday!

The Princess of York and beloved niece of King Charles III is celebrating her special day today, August 8, with predictions that she might be given a beautiful gift from the Royal Family.

A former royal butler Grant Harrold, who served the royal family at Highgrove from 2004 to 2011 has lift the curtain on how His Majesty will rejoice Beatrice's special day.

“King Charles will be eager to celebrate Princess Beatrice,” Harrold said.

As per Gloucestershire Live, Grant further noted that, “King Charles and Queen Camilla remain close to both Beatrice and Eugenie. Beatrice is well-liked within the royal family and often steps in to help."

"While the celebrations may be a private affair, a celebration is anticipated, reflecting her quiet but valued presence within the Firm," he added.

Will Royal Family have big celebration on Beatrice's 37th birthday?

Commenting on if Royal Family will have any grand celebration for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter, Grant noted, "I don't see any big celebrations, as it's not a major birthday." 

He further explained, "I think Beatrice will go for a quiet and private affair with best wishes from the whole family, and a nice gift from King Charles."

"He doesn’t tend to give money, so I imagine he would give Beatrice a piece of jewellery," Grant noted while predicting King Charles potential birthday present for his niece.

It is pertinent to mention, Princess Beatrice is not a full-time working royal.

She currently works as a strategist for tech firm Afiniti.

