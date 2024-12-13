Top K-dramas of 2024: The ultimate list for fans

It’s time for K-drama lovers to gather!
Just like every year, the South Korean entertainment industry continued to captivate the audience through the undeniable charm of K-dramas this year as well. From iconic love stories like Queen of Tears to the action-packed and thriller series like The Judge from Hell, 2024 proved to be one of the years that served exciting Korean dramas to the fans.
With the year finally reaching its end in a few days, let’s go through the top K-dramas that kept the fans glued to screens with their interesting storyline and star-studded casts.
Top K-dramas of 2024:
Here’s the list of top Korean dramas of 2024.
1- Queen of Tears:
Queen of Tears follows the story of Hong Hae-in, a third-generation chaebol heiress of Queens Group, and Baek Hyun-woo, a highly intelligent lawyer from Yongdu-ri village, working in Queens Group and husband of Hong Hae-in.
With their marriage hitting rock bottom as the couple gets on verge of divorce, they discover that Hong Hae-in is terminally ill with only few months to live, which eventually makes the duo rekindle their romance.
Premiered on March 9, 2024, Queen of Tears stars Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Ji-won, Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon, and Lee Joo-bin in starring roles.
2- Lovely Runner:
This time slip, romantic comedy TV show revolves around the lives of Ryu Sun-jae, a former swimmer turned into a famous singer and actor, and Im Sol, a disable young woman who admired Sun-jae.
Things take shocking yet interesting twist when after Sun-jae’s tragic accident, Im Sol gets devastated, leading her to travel into the past to 2008, when she and the celebrity were 19-year-old high-schoolers.
Lovely Runner features Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon in main roles. The K-drama was premiered on April 8, 2024.
3- The Judge from Hell:
The Judge from Hell is a legal thriller and dark fantasy drama that focuses on Kang Bit-na, a judge of 18th Criminal Division at Seoul Central District Court, and Han Da-on, a detective of Violent Crimes Unit 2 at Nobong Police Station.
With a beautiful outer appearance, Bit-na is an elite judge possessed by a demon with only one motive, to kill evil people who cause others to die and do not even repent. However, her life changes after meeting the kind and gentle detective Da-on.
With Park Shin-hye and Kim Jae-young playing the lead roles, The Judge from Hell was premiered on September 21, 2024.
4- Gyeongseong Creature season 2:
The sequel to 2023 original Gyeongseong Creature, features the era set in present-day Seoul, where two people who bear resemblance to the 1945 Gyeongseong residents, Jang Tae-sang and Yoon Chae-ok, cross paths and explore their unfinished ties, destiny, and evil relationship of the past.
Premiered on September 27, 2024, the horror-thriller drama, Gyeongseong Creature season 2, saw Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee reprising their roles.
5- Death’s Game:
Death’s Game is a mystery, thriller, and horror drama focusing on Choi Yee-jae, a young man who dies after attempting suicide due to struggling to find a job for seven years.
However, this suicide attempt costs him much more than living when Death (played by Park So-dam) gets offended by Yee-jae’s act of mocking death and decides to punish him by making him play in a game in which he is reincarnated and forced to die 12 times before being sent to hell in order to make him realize that dying is not the solution.
Starring Seo In-guk and Park So-dam in lead roles, Death’s Game concluded on January 5, 2024.
6- A Shop for Killers:
This action-packed drama revolves around the story of Jeong Jin-man, a man who hideously runs a strange shopping mall, and Jeong Ji-an, a young orphan lady brought up by her uncle, Jin-man, in an unusual way.
After her uncle’s tragic murder, Ji-an goes back to her childhood to remember what Jin-man taught her.
Premiered on January 17, 2024, A Shop for Killers stars Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun in main roles.
7- Marry My Husband:
Marry My Husband focuses on the lives of Kang Ji-won, an ordinary woman living a stressful and burdened life due to her incompetent husband, Park Min-hwan, and his demanding mother.
With being the only breadwinner of the family, Ji-won finds out that she has cancer, and to add more to her pain, she finds Min-hwan having an affair with her close friend, resulting in her death after she involves in a scuffle with them. She then travels 10 years in past and makes attempt to change her life by amending her decisions.
The romantic comedy, fantasy, time travel, and revenge drama features Park Min-young, Na In-woo, Lee Yi-kyun, Song Ha-yoon, and Lee Gi-kwang in main roles. It was premiered on January 1, 2024.
8- Chief Detective 1958:
This crime, comedy, action, and period drama takes audience back to the 1950s-1960s era, where Detective Park Yeong-han, an expert in catching petty thieves, joins forces with his three unique co-workers to challenge the injustices and corruptions done by the elite class in order to restore justice in the society.
Premiered on April 19, 2024, Chief Detective 1958’s ensemble cast includes Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Woo-sung, Yoon Hyun-soo, and Seo Eun-soo.
The list of highly acclaimed top K-dramas comes to an end here.