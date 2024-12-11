Trump names son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle as Greece ambassador 

US upcoming President Donald Trump picks his son Donald Jr.'s fiancée and former Fox News personality, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as the ambassador to Turkey nominee amid the couple’s split rumors.
According to NBC News, Trump on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, named his billionaire friend, Tom Barrack, and Kimberly as US ambassadors to Turkey and Greece, respectively, during his second term.
While announcing nominations for ambassadors, the 78-year-old wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, “For three decades, Tom successfully managed a global private equity firm. He is a well-respected and experienced voice of reason to a wide range of thought leaders in both political and business circles.”
Barrack, who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee in his first term in 2022, was acquitted of secretly working for the United Arab Emirates during Trump’s presidency and lying to the FBI.
In another post, he named Kimberly as ambassador to Greece and called her “a close friend and ally" for years.
He said, “Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics, along with her sharp intellect, make her supremely qualified to represent the United States.”
Furthermore, in another major announcement of the day, Trump selected Andrew Ferguson as the Federal Trade Commission chair and Mark Meador to be an FTC commissioner.