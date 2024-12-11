World

Trump names son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle as Greece ambassador

Donald Trump picks his billionaire friend Tom Barrack as US ambassador to Turkey

  • by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
Trump names son Donald Jr.s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle as Greece ambassador
Trump names son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle as Greece ambassador 

US upcoming President Donald Trump picks his son Donald Jr.'s fiancée and former Fox News personality, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as the ambassador to Turkey nominee amid the couple’s split rumors.

According to NBC News, Trump on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, named his billionaire friend, Tom Barrack, and Kimberly as US ambassadors to Turkey and Greece, respectively, during his second term.

While announcing nominations for ambassadors, the 78-year-old wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, “For three decades, Tom successfully managed a global private equity firm. He is a well-respected and experienced voice of reason to a wide range of thought leaders in both political and business circles.”

Barrack, who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee in his first term in 2022, was acquitted of secretly working for the United Arab Emirates during Trump’s presidency and lying to the FBI.

In another post, he named Kimberly as ambassador to Greece and called her “a close friend and ally" for years.

He said, “Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics, along with her sharp intellect, make her supremely qualified to represent the United States.”

Furthermore, in another major announcement of the day, Trump selected Andrew Ferguson as the Federal Trade Commission chair and Mark Meador to be an FTC commissioner.

Trump names son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle as Greece ambassador

Trump names son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle as Greece ambassador

Kim Kardashian receives urgent request to help CEO shooter

Kim Kardashian receives urgent request to help CEO shooter
Prince Harry asks emotional question aiming at King Charles feud

Prince Harry asks emotional question aiming at King Charles feud
Olivia Wilde radiates as she rubs shoulders with Ranbir Kapoor

Olivia Wilde radiates as she rubs shoulders with Ranbir Kapoor

Thai teacher faces over 100 years in prison for abusing student
Thai teacher faces over 100 years in prison for abusing student
Whale's epic migration stuns scientists with its remarkable journey
Whale's epic migration stuns scientists with its remarkable journey
South Korea's ex defense minister tries suicide amid Presidential office raid
South Korea's ex defense minister tries suicide amid Presidential office raid
Australia's invertebrate extinction crisis worsens amid climate change
Australia's invertebrate extinction crisis worsens amid climate change
Barrow school to open doors for children aged two amid free childcare expansion
Barrow school to open doors for children aged two amid free childcare expansion
Coffee prices hit all-time high as bad weather impacts 'major' producers
Coffee prices hit all-time high as bad weather impacts 'major' producers
Ancient stone tablet with Ten Commandments expected to fetch millions at auction
Ancient stone tablet with Ten Commandments expected to fetch millions at auction
UK, Germany join forces to combat migrant smuggling as Channel crossings surge
UK, Germany join forces to combat migrant smuggling as Channel crossings surge
Murdoch's bid to alter family trust blocked amid 'Succession'-like power struggle
Murdoch's bid to alter family trust blocked amid 'Succession'-like power struggle
K-Pop light sticks illuminate youth protests against South Korean President Yoon
K-Pop light sticks illuminate youth protests against South Korean President Yoon
Trump nominates Harmeet K Dhillon as assistant attorney general for civil rights
Trump nominates Harmeet K Dhillon as assistant attorney general for civil rights
Largest murder-suicide site: Guyana's Jonestown to become tourist attraction
Largest murder-suicide site: Guyana's Jonestown to become tourist attraction