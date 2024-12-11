Royal

Queen Camilla receives poignant letter before King Charles solo appearance

King Charles III may visit Curated Makers Christmas Market and Apple's headquarter this week

  by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
Queen Camilla receives poignant letter before King Charles solo appearance
Queen Camilla receives poignant letter before King Charles solo appearance

Queen Camilla has received a heartfelt letter before King Charles key appearance this week.

The British Monarch is set to visit Curated Makers Christmas Market and Apple's headquarter on Thursday.

A well-known horse racing figure Rupert’s son Harry Adams has written a touching letter to the queen and wished her good health.

He wrote, "Thank You Ma'am we own one of the best but perhaps one of the unluckiest racehorses in the country. He's delivered excellent performances, but for a number of reasons keeps coming second. Leroy has come second in his past three outings over jumps and in total has finished runner-up six times.”

Adam wished her majesty to "get well soon" as she suffered from pneumonia.

"We will be asking Santa for a little luck this Christmas and perhaps an extra endorsement from Her Majesty the Queen could provide that little something that we have been missing - the all important first place,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Charles will reportedly conduct two royal engagements on Thursday without his wife.

As per GB News, his majesty will make two official visits to Battersea Power Station and the Curated Makers Christmas Market, where he will engage with local vendors.

