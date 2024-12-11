Entertainment

Paul Mescal gushes over Ariana Grande's 'Wicked': 'extraordinarily brilliant'

The 'Gladiator II' star praised Ariana Grande’s performance in ‘Wicked’

  by Web Desk
  December 11, 2024
Paul Mescal couldn’t contain his admiration for Ariana Grande’s performance in Wicked, calling her portrayal “extraordinarily brilliant”

While conversing with the 7 Rings crooner at Variety’s Actor on Actor, the Gladiator II star praised Grande’s performance in the recent release American musical fantasy film directed by Jon M. Chu.

Grande, who is currently dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, applauded, Mescal’s Gladiator II, saying, “I watched ‘Gladiator’ last night. It’s unbelievable. And you’re spectacular.”

The All Of Us Strangers star responded, “Thank you very, very much. I saw “Wicked” about three weeks ago in New York. Best place to see it. It goes without saying — I just think you’re extraordinarily brilliant in the film. What can’t you do?”

Grande added, “Oh gosh, no. I mean, coming from you — I’ve seen you sing on YouTube.”

Notably, the Everyday singer showcased her acting skills in Wicked by essaying Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo, who played the role of witch Elphabia.

While Paul Mescal captivated the audience with his impeccable performance in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, he starred as Lucius, the son of Lucilla.

Paul Mescal movies :

Paul Mescal made a debut on the silver screen in 2021 film The Lost Daughter.

He also appeared in films, including, God’s Creatures, Aftersun, Carmen and Foe.

Mescal recently starred in epic historical action film Gladiator II, which also stars Pedro Pascal.

He will be next seen in Richard Linklater’s Merrily We Roll Along, which is being filmed over 20 years.

Paul Mescal TV shows:

He also worked in shows including, Besides Normal People and Bump, All of Us Strangers, The Deceived, The Deceived: Extras, and Who is Sabato De Sarno? A Gucci Story.

