Cher, Dick Van Dyke become victims of Malibu Franklin wildfire

Malibu Wildfire forces celebrities like Cher and Dick Van Dyke to evacuate their homes!
The Franklin fire, which broke out on Monday night, has already burned over 2,800 acres including several structures and still continue to destruct the area.
Van dyke took to his Facebook account to share the heartbreaking news that he and his wife, Arlene, fled their estate along with their animals on Tuesday.
“Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving,” he wrote.
The Marry Poppins star further added, “We’re praying he’ll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires.”
Van Dyke, who will celebrate his 99th birthday on this Friday, later posted an old video of his missing cat, writing, “Hoping Bobo is OK.”
Meanwhile, Cher also fled her Malibu home on Monday night along with her pets, her publicist told the New York Times.
Actress Barbra Streisand, who also resides in Malibu, has not been accounted for, but her representative said they were trying to reach her.
This is not the first time Malibu has been devastated by wildfires.
In 2018, the Woosley Fire burned down many homes including celebrities mansions of Miley Cyrus, Neil Young, Robin Thicke, and Gerard Butler.