Prince William, Princess Kate face security risks after Windsor estate burglary: Reports

Police have released a fresh update on the investigation into masked burglars who targeted a Windsor estate near the residence of Prince William and Princess Kate.
As per GB News, Thames Valley Police shared the new statement after the October 13 incident, reportedly two men involved in breaching the 6ft fence at night.
They also had a stolen truck to smash through a security gate, frequently used by members of the Royal Family.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police stated, "We have conducted an investigation following a number of lines of enquiry. The investigation has now been filed pending any further information coming to light”.
According to The Sun newspaper, the thieves ran with a stolen pickup truck and a red quad bike from a barn belonging to Shaw Farm, within the Windsor Castle vicinity.
Previously a source shared, "[The thieves] would have to have known the vehicles were stored there before they broke in and known when was the best time to get and escape without being caught.”
They added, “So they must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while.
The source mentioned, “There are alarms at Windsor Castle but the first time anyone knew there was a break-in was when they crashed through the security barrier at Shaw Farm Gate exit,” adding, “The barrier has needed to be replaced as it was so badly damaged.”
“It was a Sunday night on a school week so the young princes and princess would have been tucked in bed at Adelaide Cottage, just around the corner but still in the grounds,” the insider revealed.
Notably, in October Thames Valley Police confirmed that around 11.45pm on Sunday October 13, the incident of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor were reported.