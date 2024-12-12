Selena Gomez announced engagement with boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has finally got engaged with the love of her life Benny Blanco after one year of dating.
The lovebirds starting their romantic relationship in the middle of 2023.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Selena posted pictures from an intimate engagement and penned, “forever begins now.”
In the first frame, the Rare Beauty founder flaunted an expensive diamond ring.
In another shot, Selena can be seen been mesmerized by her ring from what seems like a proposal spot.
The Only Murders in the Building starlet and her fiancée were packed in a PDA in the last picture.
Shortly after her engagement announcement, her fans and friends flooded the comment section to send well wishes.
A fan wrote, “OMG! Congratulations Selena! So happy for you. Sending you all the love.”
Another wrote, “WE ARE SCREAMING FOR OUR GIRL!!! CONGRATULATIONS”
A famous influencer, Aaron Carpenter, wished, “I still have no words. I love you and So happy for you baby!!!!”
Moreover, the bride-to-be also proudly dropped a mirror selfie, showing off her new ring in her Instagram Stories.
Selena and Benny had also worked on the 2019 single, I Can't Get Enough.