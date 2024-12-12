Pregnant Megan Fox buys new home without Machine Gun Kelly amid split

Megan Fox has brought an expensive house in Los Angeles after her shock breakup with Machine Gun Kelly.
On Wednesday, the Transformer star, 38, purchased a new $8 million home.
Last month, the former couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.
An insider told TMZ that MKG and Megan hadn't been living together throughout the past year.
Another exclusively disclosed to the Daily Mail, “Megan was just done with all of it. She was done with his behavior and the way that he treated her. When she fell pregnant, he thought it meant that she would stay with him no matter what — and it is not the case.”
“The most important thing in Megan's world right now is her unborn baby and she has no problem raising the child on her own. She's left him before, but this time seems final. Her friends support her wholeheartedly and over the past few years they have grown to really dislike him,” the tipster noted.
According to some reports, the actress has seemingly been involved with Michele Morrone.
Notably, Megan Fox is expected to give birth in March 2025.