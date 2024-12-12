Sci-Tech

OpenAI unveils ChatGPT for iPhone, marking milestone in AI integration with Apple

This integration brings ChatGPT directly into Siri, writing tools, and camera features

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
OpenAI unveils ChatGPT for iPhone, marking milestone in AI integration with Apple
OpenAI unveils ChatGPT for iPhone, marking milestone in AI integration with Apple

OpenAI has officially launched ChatGPT for iPhone, marking a significant milestone in AI integration with Apple.

According to a recent report, the AI tech giant introduced its iPhone integration on Wednesday as iOS 18.2 rolled out to users. 

This integration brings ChatGPT directly into Siri, writing tools, and camera features.

A new feature will be highlighted on the fifth day of OpenAI's "12 Days of Shipmas" product launch.

This represents an unusual opportunity for external software to access key iPhone functionalities.

ChatGPT is now capable of interpreting commands via Siri and executing tasks throughout the operating system.

Dave Cummings, engineering manager for ChatGPT at OpenAI, explained during Wednesday’s demonstration, saying, “When Siri thinks that it would be helped by giving a task over to ChatGPT, it can just hand it off.”

“We really want to make ChatGPT as frictionless and easy to use everywhere,” Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said during Wednesday’s press conference.

He added, “We love Apple devices, and so this integration is one that we’re very, very proud of.”

The system works through three main paths: Siri voice commands, Writing Tools for text editing and Visual Intelligence through the Camera Control button.

Users can access basic ChatGPT features without an account, although premium capabilities require a subscription.

Queen Letizia exudes 'Barbie' vibes in slaying pink outfit during Rome trip: SEE

Queen Letizia exudes 'Barbie' vibes in slaying pink outfit during Rome trip: SEE
Virat Kohli, Anushka avoid paps as they unite for 7th anniversary in Brisbane

Virat Kohli, Anushka avoid paps as they unite for 7th anniversary in Brisbane
Palace issues delightful update on Queen Camilla amid pneumonia scare

Palace issues delightful update on Queen Camilla amid pneumonia scare
OpenAI unveils ChatGPT for iPhone, marking milestone in AI integration with Apple

OpenAI unveils ChatGPT for iPhone, marking milestone in AI integration with Apple
ChatGPT service restores after hours-long global outage
ChatGPT service restores after hours-long global outage
Meta donates $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund
Meta donates $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund
Kessler Syndrome: Space disaster that could cripple your digital world
Kessler Syndrome: Space disaster that could cripple your digital world
California considers mandatory warning labels on social media
California considers mandatory warning labels on social media
WhatsApp enhances voice message replies with instant recording feature
WhatsApp enhances voice message replies with instant recording feature
Google launches revolutionary quantum computing chip with unprecedented speed
Google launches revolutionary quantum computing chip with unprecedented speed
'Sora is here': OpenAI unveils revolutionary AI video generation model
'Sora is here': OpenAI unveils revolutionary AI video generation model
ByteDance and TikTok ask court to temporary halt US ban
ByteDance and TikTok ask court to temporary halt US ban
Apple faces lawsuit over child sexual abuse material detection on iCloud
Apple faces lawsuit over child sexual abuse material detection on iCloud
Japan unveils groundbreaking 'Human Washing Machine' that cleans, dries in minutes
Japan unveils groundbreaking 'Human Washing Machine' that cleans, dries in minutes
WhatsApp’s new typing feature gets instant backlash from users
WhatsApp’s new typing feature gets instant backlash from users
THIS new WhatsApp feature helps you see who’s online in group chats
THIS new WhatsApp feature helps you see who’s online in group chats