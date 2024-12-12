OpenAI unveils ChatGPT for iPhone, marking milestone in AI integration with Apple

OpenAI has officially launched ChatGPT for iPhone, marking a significant milestone in AI integration with Apple.
According to a recent report, the AI tech giant introduced its iPhone integration on Wednesday as iOS 18.2 rolled out to users.
This integration brings ChatGPT directly into Siri, writing tools, and camera features.
A new feature will be highlighted on the fifth day of OpenAI's "12 Days of Shipmas" product launch.
This represents an unusual opportunity for external software to access key iPhone functionalities.
ChatGPT is now capable of interpreting commands via Siri and executing tasks throughout the operating system.
Dave Cummings, engineering manager for ChatGPT at OpenAI, explained during Wednesday’s demonstration, saying, “When Siri thinks that it would be helped by giving a task over to ChatGPT, it can just hand it off.”
“We really want to make ChatGPT as frictionless and easy to use everywhere,” Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said during Wednesday’s press conference.
He added, “We love Apple devices, and so this integration is one that we’re very, very proud of.”
The system works through three main paths: Siri voice commands, Writing Tools for text editing and Visual Intelligence through the Camera Control button.
Users can access basic ChatGPT features without an account, although premium capabilities require a subscription.