Queen Letizia exudes 'Barbie' vibes in slaying pink outfit during Rome trip: SEE

The Queen of Spain is exuding Barbie vibes!
Queen Letizia of Spain, who is on a two-day state visit to Rome with husband, King Felipe VI, has stunned onlooker during the trip with her next level style games.
The Queen donned an elegant pale pink Barbie-inspired co-ord as she and her husband were greeted by the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Italian capital.
She paired her pink tweed lace embroidered skirt with a fitted pencil skirt, which was cut elegantly below the knee, and tailored jacket adorned with pearls.
Moreover, her suit jacket featured princess-style puff sleeves, which added to her charm.
The Spanish royal further elevated her Barbie look with a pair of matching pointed-toe heels and handbag.
She styled her dark brown locks into an effortless blow dry, which she tucked behind her ears to show off a pair of her gold and diamond stud earrings.
Meanwhile, King Felipe also looked dapper in a sleek black suit, layered over a crisp white shirt and pale blue tie.
The royal couple was photographed with Giorgia Meloni on the steps of Villa Doria Pamphilii, the government headquarters.
Later that day, tQueen Letizia dazzled in a sleek black gown at a gala dinner hosted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.