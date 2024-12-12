Entertainment

Jay-Z’s ex-protégés Foxy Brown breaks silence amid rape allegations

Foxy Brown and Jay-Z have a long history in music industry and have collaborated on several songs including ‘Ain’t No Nigga’

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Jay-Z’s former protégés, Foxy Brown, shared cryptic messages amidst the ongoing rape allegations on the rapper along with Sean Diddy Combs.

Just a few days back, the Young Forever rapper, 55, was accused by a woman that he sexually assaulted her with the disgraced music mogul, Diddy, at the afterparty for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

Breaking silence amid the allegations, Jay-Z’s former collaborator Brown turned to her Instagram Story earlier this week and shared a couple of stories with cryptic messages.

The three ambiguous stories read, “Wow,” “Wait,” and then a chilling cold emoji.

Foxy Brown Instagram Story
Foxy Brown Instagram Story

However, the Tables Will Turn rapper did not bother giving any explanation behind these stories.

Foxy Brown, who is regarded as Jay-Z’s protégé, gained recognition in the music industry with the help of the rapper. The duo has collaborated in several hit songs including 1996 track I’ll Be and Ain’t No Nigga.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z has denied all the allegations leveled against him and has accused attorney Tony Buzbee, the lawyer leading case against Diddy, of trying to “blackmail” him.

“What [Buzbee] had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” he stated.

On the personal front, Jay-Z is married to American singer-songwriter and businesswoman Beyoncé.

