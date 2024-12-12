Selena Gomez gets hilarious engagement wish from Martin Short, Steve Martin

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Selena Gomez is receiving hilarious congratulations from her “weird uncles” Martin Short and Steve Martin!

On Wednesday night, December 11, the Emilia Pérez actress turned to her Instagram handle where she broke the news of her engagement with the American record-producer and boyfriend Benny Blanco.

“Forever begins now,” captioned the singer alongside a carousel of images in which she flashed a huge diamond ring.

Congratulating their lovely Only Murders in the Building costar on the big milestone, Steve Martin shared a snap that featured him with Gomez and Martin Short.

In his hilarious congratulatory message, he penned, “Congratulations to Benny and Selena, from her two weird uncles.”

They funny message was met with hilarious responses from the actor’s fans.

“Imagine this duo officiating,” commented one.

Another wrote, “Uncles of the Bride.”

A third gushed, “so happy for her. This post is adorable. I love how the 3 of you are so close.”

Meanwhile, a fourth admired, “Awwwwwwwww I wish I had two weird uncles like you and Marty. You are both amazing for being so supportive, kind, and sweet. Hopefully Ms. Swift won't mind sharing flower girl duties with you both :)”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement after a year of whirlwind romance.

