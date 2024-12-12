China targets methane reduction with stricter coal mining rules

China plans to implement stricter regulations to limit the amount of methane released during coal mining.
As per Reuters, the goal is to reduce the emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.
Although methane is much more effective at trapping heat than carbon dioxide, it stays in the atmosphere for about 10 years, unlike CO2 which remains for around 1,000 years.
As a result, reducing methane emissions quickly could reduce warming in a short time.
A ministry spokesman said in a statement, "Controlling methane emissions in an active, steady and orderly manner will have the climate benefit of slowing global temperature rises, the economic benefit of utilising energy resources... and the safety benefit of reducing work accidents.”
Over 150 countries have already committed to reducing methane emissions by 30% by 2030.
Although China has not set a specific target yet, it committed last year to capture more methane from mines and enforce stricter regulations on livestock farms and landfill sites.
Under the new rules, mines that release methane with an 8% or higher concentration and more than 10 cubic meters of pure methane per minute are required to capture the gas.
If the methane cannot be used, it must be destroyed to prevent its release into the atmosphere.