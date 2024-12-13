Taylor Swift gets emotional on ‘early birthday present,' Billboard record

Taylor Swift got overwhelmed after becoming the most decorated artist in Billboard Music Awards history.
The pop icon scooped 10 awards before her 35th birthday on December 13, 2024.
She said in her pe-recorded acceptance speech, “Thank you to the Billboard Awards. Thank you to the fans, ’cause Billboard is counting your stuff. They’re counting what you listen to, the albums that you’re passionate about, and so I count these as like fan voted awards because you guys are the ones who care about our albums and come see us in concert.”
The 14-times Grammy winner won Top Artist for the record-breaking fourth time, Top Female Artist for the record-extending sixth time, Top Billboard 200 Artist for the record-extending seventh time, Top Billboard 200 Album for The Tortured Poets Department for the record-setting third time.
“Everything that has happened with The Eras Tour and The Tortured Poets Department, I just have to say thank you. It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I have made, you know? And the fact that you’ve cared so much about my music,” Taylor noted.
She concluded the speech with, “This is the nicest early birthday present you could have given me. So, thank you very much, I love it. It’s exactly what I wanted.”
Notably, Taylor's new milestone came after she finished her record-breaking Eras Tour on Sunday, December 8, 2024.