Buckingham Palace lands in trouble after shocking incident 

Buckingham Palace hit with new controversy after a chaotic incident.
In a shocking turn of events, a Royal Family maid has been reportedly arrested after a staff Christmas party turned chaotic.
As reported by The Sun, local police was called at All Bar One in Victoria Street on Tuesday after the staff-only party went “out of control.”
As per the insiders, more than 50 staff members were gathered at the venue after relishing drinks at Buckingham Palace.
An eye-witness revealed that a woman, supposedly a maid from the palace punched the manager, smashed glasses and was arrested afterwards.
“The group walked in and this one girl just got hysterical. She started smashing glasses and abusing our staff members, so we had to call the police," the source claimed.
“I’ve never seen one person get that crazy during a night out. She was on another level," added the insider.
While another revealed that “It had been a crazy night, we were incredibly busy and we had to deal with so many bookings."
"We were fully booked and then we had to deal with a party of 50 people on top of that," they added.
As per the outlet. the woman was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses, including common assault, property damage, and public intoxication.
She was released after spending the night in custody and having been issued a fine.
Shortly after the shocking incident occurred, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson expressed their concern.
“We are aware of an incident outside the workplace involving a number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace," they noted.
The palace rep added, “While this was an informal social gathering, not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken.”