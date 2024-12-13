Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'

The Beverly Hills, 09210, actor Brian Austin Green took his ex-wife Megan Fox's side after her breakup with longtime boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.
In a quick interview with TMZ, Brian was asked to share his thoughts on the recent breakup between his ex-wife and her now-former partner.
Brian appeared confused and shocked hearing the news, claiming he was not aware of the latest change in Fox's relationship status.
After finding out the reason behind Fox and Kelly's break up, Brian was visibly distraught as he questioned the age of MGK and sympathised with the mother of his children.
Addressing the musician, he said, “Grow up! She’s pregnant."
He expressed how heartbroken he is about this as the news come right after the couple announced their pregnancy and for the kids who were excited for this massive change and what comes with it.
Concluding the interview, Brian expressed his best wishes for Fox and the baby, “I hope that the best outcome that could possibly happen, happens for her, for the baby and for our kids."
According to TMZ, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broke up after she found some disturbing material on his phone.
For the unversed, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started dating in 2020 and announced their engagement two years later, since then they have been in an on-again, off-again relationship, finally calling it quits in late November, 2024.
While, Brian Austin Green met with the Jennifer’s Body starlet in 2004 while filming Hope & Faith.
After dating for nearly six years, they tied the knots in 2010 and eventually parted ways after ten years in November, 2020.