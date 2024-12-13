Royal

Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall team up after skipping Kate Carol concert

Princess Eugenie's appearance came after skipping Princess Kate's Together At Christmas Carol Service

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024
Zara Tindall brought festive cheer to the season as she hosted a cozy Christmas lunch in London, gathering royal cousins and close friends for a delightful celebration filled with warmth and laughter.

As per Hello Magazine, on Thursday, the equestrian threw a festive dinner to her royal cousins,Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and friends at Ixchel, a swanky Mexican restaurant in London.

The dinner was attended by her close friend television presenter Natalie Pinkham

At the event presenters Sarah-Jane Mee, Georgie Ainslie, Anna Woodhouse and Di Stewart also marked their attendance.

As per the reports, the restaurant is one of the favorite places of Princess Beatrice, who was also in attendance but not pictured.

The attendees enjoyed incredible selection of, at the entry the guest had guacamole pico de gallo alongside totopos.

It has toasted hispi cabbage or an ensenada taco with cripsy white fish, pickled cucumber and carrot topped with a scotch bonnet crema.

They also had a white crab meat tostada, garlic chips and pico de gallo.

In the main course they had short ribs with smoky adobo and pineapple salsa.

It is based on white honey corn esquites, grilled broccolini, padrom peppers and lemon vinaigrette with the final option being cripsy potatoes and salsa verde.

As for the dessert, they are treated with mango creme brulee.

To note, the Princess of York, 34, stepped out on Wednesday with her cousin Zara for a Christmas lunch in Chelsea.

It was her first appearance after skipping Princess Kate's Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.

The mother-of-two was not spotted at the festive event despite attending every year since its inception in 2021.

