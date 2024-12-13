Sports

Lionel Messi predicts next FC Barcelona icon after him

FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi heaped praise for a young player during an event in Germany

  December 13, 2024
Lionel Messi has named the next FC Barcelona icon during his latest appearance in Germany.

Earlier this week, the Argentine World Cup winner attended an event at Adidas' Herzogenaurach headquarters.

During the outing, Messi was aksed by renowned artist Goke Oyewo which young player he thinks can become a new football icon.

He praised and acknowledged Lamine Yamal, “There is a very talented generation of young footballers with many years ahead of them. If I had to choose one, because of his age and future potential, I’ve heard people mention Lamine Yamal, and I absolutely agree.”

Yamal has won many awards including Kopa Trophy in 2024, this award recognizes the best under-21 player in the world.

Messi added, “It depends on him and various factors, as football can be unpredictable, but he is already making an impact in the present and undoubtedly has a huge future ahead. I agree it depends on him and many things because that's how soccer is, but he's the present and without a doubt has a huge future.”

Notably, Messi has eight Ballon d'Ors, four Champions Leagues and the 2022 World Cup title during his stellar career.

