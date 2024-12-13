Entertainment

Grace Keeling girlfriend sparks marriage rumours with cryptic post

Grace Keeling reunited with her girlfriend Ella Rutherford after 'I'm A Celebrity'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024
Grace Keeling girlfriend sparks marriage rumours with cryptic post
Grace Keeling girlfriend sparks marriage rumours with cryptic post 

GK Barry and her girlfriend Ella Rutherford sparked speculation of a secret marriage with a subtle yet significant hint following his exit from the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

As per The Sun, GK, real name Grace Keeling, made a reunion with sporting ace Ella Rutherford.

Ella took to her Instagram account to share the unseen photos of her with Grace in Australia.


She captioned her post: "Flew to the jungle to get my wife,” adding, "Met the most amazing people along the way and made memories that will last a life time.

The striker for Ipswich Town continued, "You made us all so proud beautiful, I love you with all my heart, I have everything I’ll ever need."

Notably, the outlet shared that the romance between them took a new turn as they were getting serious in the summer of 2024, after they met each other's family and holidayed together.

Grace Keeling partner

Grace has described herself as a WAG in the past since she started dating.

She is romantically involved with Ella Rutherford, who is a footballer.

She expressed, for Ella, "She basically said to me, this is your moment.….this is all about you. I feel like it says a lot about her."

Grace added, "Never again, are we leaving each other. We must be joined at the hip at all times.

Grace Keeling Instagram

With her Instagram username is “gkbarry_,” she has a total of 1M followers, 335 posts and 1592 followings.  

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty
UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030

UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030
Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble

Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble
Jay-Z’s ‘illegitimate son’ makes shocking claim amid rape allegation
Jay-Z’s ‘illegitimate son’ makes shocking claim amid rape allegation
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty
James Kennedy’s girlfriend breaks silence after his domestic violence arrest
James Kennedy’s girlfriend breaks silence after his domestic violence arrest
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement: ‘Surprising’ deets about proposal
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement: ‘Surprising’ deets about proposal
Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'
Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'
Angelina Jolie shares candid reflection on losing her voice after emotional hurt
Angelina Jolie shares candid reflection on losing her voice after emotional hurt
Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win
Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win
Taylor Swift’s post-Eras Tour debut wins hearts with touching gesture
Taylor Swift’s post-Eras Tour debut wins hearts with touching gesture
Best music of 2024: Top hip-hop albums and singles of the year
Best music of 2024: Top hip-hop albums and singles of the year
Kim Kardashian makes first appearance after tragic injury
Kim Kardashian makes first appearance after tragic injury
Taylor Swift gets emotional on ‘early birthday present,' Billboard record
Taylor Swift gets emotional on ‘early birthday present,' Billboard record
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement