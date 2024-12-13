Grace Keeling girlfriend sparks marriage rumours with cryptic post 

GK Barry and her girlfriend Ella Rutherford sparked speculation of a secret marriage with a subtle yet significant hint following his exit from the I’m A Celebrity jungle.
As per The Sun, GK, real name Grace Keeling, made a reunion with sporting ace Ella Rutherford.
Ella took to her Instagram account to share the unseen photos of her with Grace in Australia.
She captioned her post: "Flew to the jungle to get my wife,” adding, "Met the most amazing people along the way and made memories that will last a life time.
The striker for Ipswich Town continued, "You made us all so proud beautiful, I love you with all my heart, I have everything I’ll ever need."
Notably, the outlet shared that the romance between them took a new turn as they were getting serious in the summer of 2024, after they met each other's family and holidayed together.
Grace Keeling partner
Grace has described herself as a WAG in the past since she started dating.
She is romantically involved with Ella Rutherford, who is a footballer.
She expressed, for Ella, "She basically said to me, this is your moment.….this is all about you. I feel like it says a lot about her."
Grace added, "Never again, are we leaving each other. We must be joined at the hip at all times.
Grace Keeling Instagram
With her Instagram username is “gkbarry_,” she has a total of 1M followers, 335 posts and 1592 followings.