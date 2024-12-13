Prince William celebrates big milestone amid plans to ascend throne

Prince William is celebrating an “unprecedented feat!”
The father-of-three, who has been leading key royal responsibilities along with his wife Kate Middleton on behalf of King Charles, has achieved a milestone feat by preventing illegal transport of endangered wildlife animals and making them return to their original habitat.
Run under the supervision of Thailand authorities, the operation was supported by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Wildlife Justice Commission, reported William and The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife organization.
In a statement, the Prince of Wales noted, “This is an unprecedented feat for the fight against the illegal wildlife trade and demonstrates the immeasurable value of global cooperation in putting an end to these supply chains.”
He continued, “Movements like this are only possible thanks to the work of United for Wildlife’s incredible partner organizations.”
The successfully accomplished global operation marked the return of hundreds of tortoises and lemurs to Madagascar, which were being smuggled via Thailand for illegal international pet trade.
“We must look to this collaborative model for future operations to ensure we are acting swiftly and safely to remove animals from the hands of criminals and return them to their natural habitats,” the prince further stated.
This huge achievement comes amid claims that Prince William and Princess Kate have been gearing up to ascend the throne soon as King Charles’ cancer battle looms.