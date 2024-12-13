Royal

Prince William celebrates big milestone amid plans to ascend throne

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been taking over key duties amid King Charles’ health woes

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024
Prince William celebrates big milestone amid plans to ascend throne
Prince William celebrates big milestone amid plans to ascend throne

Prince William is celebrating an “unprecedented feat!”

The father-of-three, who has been leading key royal responsibilities along with his wife Kate Middleton on behalf of King Charles, has achieved a milestone feat by preventing illegal transport of endangered wildlife animals and making them return to their original habitat.

Run under the supervision of Thailand authorities, the operation was supported by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Wildlife Justice Commission, reported William and The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife organization.

In a statement, the Prince of Wales noted, “This is an unprecedented feat for the fight against the illegal wildlife trade and demonstrates the immeasurable value of global cooperation in putting an end to these supply chains.”

He continued, “Movements like this are only possible thanks to the work of United for Wildlife’s incredible partner organizations.”

The successfully accomplished global operation marked the return of hundreds of tortoises and lemurs to Madagascar, which were being smuggled via Thailand for illegal international pet trade.

“We must look to this collaborative model for future operations to ensure we are acting swiftly and safely to remove animals from the hands of criminals and return them to their natural habitats,” the prince further stated.

This huge achievement comes amid claims that Prince William and Princess Kate have been gearing up to ascend the throne soon as King Charles’ cancer battle looms.

PHA calls for whooping cough vaccine amid significant surge in cases

PHA calls for whooping cough vaccine amid significant surge in cases
Muppet claims Britain's ugliest dog crown with his 'unique' look

Muppet claims Britain's ugliest dog crown with his 'unique' look
Elvis Presley's memorabilia collection sells for thousands at Grimsby auction

Elvis Presley's memorabilia collection sells for thousands at Grimsby auction
Prince William celebrates big milestone amid plans to ascend throne

Prince William celebrates big milestone amid plans to ascend throne
King Charles joins young creatives at Apple event in Battersea
King Charles joins young creatives at Apple event in Battersea
Prince William, Kate Middleton ready to take reign anytime soon
Prince William, Kate Middleton ready to take reign anytime soon
Kate Middleton breaks silence after losing huge title
Kate Middleton breaks silence after losing huge title
Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble
Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble
Princess Anne rings in 32nd anniversary without Sir Tim Laurence
Princess Anne rings in 32nd anniversary without Sir Tim Laurence
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join Katy Perry for heartfelt Christmas tradition
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join Katy Perry for heartfelt Christmas tradition
King Charles makes first public appearance after Kate Middleton snub
King Charles makes first public appearance after Kate Middleton snub
Prince Andrew brings shame to Royal Family with new controversy
Prince Andrew brings shame to Royal Family with new controversy
King Charles breaks silence as Buckingham Palace receives shocking news
King Charles breaks silence as Buckingham Palace receives shocking news
Kate Middleton takes shocking decision after losing big honour
Kate Middleton takes shocking decision after losing big honour
Buckingham Palace lands in trouble after shocking incident
Buckingham Palace lands in trouble after shocking incident
Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall team up after skipping Kate Carol concert
Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall team up after skipping Kate Carol concert