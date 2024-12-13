Muppet claims Britain's ugliest dog crown with his 'unique' look

A dog, who has a condition causing its tongue to always hang out of the side of its mouth, has been named the ugliest dog in Britain.
As per BBC, Muppet, a 12-year-old Chinese Crested dog from Peterborough, won the title of Britain’s ugliest dog by beating seven other dogs in a competition.
This competition was organized by the photography company Parrot Print, and the final was held live on ITV’s This Morning show.
Bev Nicholson, described him as a “wonky little rescue dog” due to his physical imperfections, such as missing teeth.
Despite his appearance, she believes Muppet is “beautiful inside and out.”
On the other hand, head judge and founder of the competition Matt Dahan said Muppet was "both cute and ugly at the same time".
After winning the trophy, the dog was treated to a special reward.
The dog enjoyed a pampering session at a high-end spa designed for dogs that included a mud bath, followed by a photoshoot with a Christmas theme.
He was then blow-dried to make it soft and then a fragrance was lightly sprayed on him to make sure he smelt just as pleasant as he appeared.
Muppet is the second dog in the family to receive this title, after his brother Mugly was crowned the world’s ugliest dog in 2012.