Ariana Grande reveals two things she found hard to leave after ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande is so indulged in her Wicked character!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Friday, December 13, the Eternal Sunshine hitmaker posted an adorable video from the final scenes of Wicked shoot and opened up about the two things she found extremely hard to let go of.
“Attempting to say goodbye to my bubble after we finished filming my final scene in it which actually happens to be one of the first that you see,” the actress captioned.
She continued to tell, “The attachment i felt to my wand and my bubble was comically overwhelming. (please feel free to laugh)! many, many long, beautiful days were spent here, in the sunshine, in the freezing rain and wind. we sang, we laughed, we shared tearful, complicated moments and silly ones alike.”
Sharing the heartfelt reason behind why she feels so much attached to her bubble, Grande revealed that the bubble provided a sense of comfort, quietness, and safety to her. It was a “home away from home.”
Meanwhile, talking about the wand, she noted, “Her wand filled a void in her heart, it gave her a sense of purpose, strength and magic, even if that magic was somewhat in her head. I miss these physical pieces of her often.”
The touching caption was enough to show how much the actress felt connected and emotional to her character and the amounts of efforts she put into bringing it to life.
Ariana Grande’s Wicked was released on November 22, 2024 and performed outstandingly at the box office.