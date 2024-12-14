'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae teases thrilling season 2 with 'twists and turns'

Netflix star Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae promises that the highly anticipated second season will surpass the first, teasing even more surprises and unexpected twists.
While conversing with PEOPLE, at the show's Los Angeles premiere on December 12, he teased that there is a lot to look forward to with the upcoming season.
“So I can tell you for sure that you're in for even more surprises, because there are games within games, and I call them psychological warfare,” he explained.
Lee added, “We have so much of them in season 1. So at one time, you'll be enemies, the two will be enemies, and then the other time, they will be friends. So you don't know what's going to happen.”
“There's so many twists and turns, so you're in for a big surprise,” he continued.
Expressing his gratitude to fans for their support over the release of season 2, Lee stated, “I want to say that I know that lots of fans are rooting for us.’
He noted, “They love us, and what I really feel special about Squid Game is that I not only have Korean fans now, but people all across the globe noticed me and they love me. So I really like that.”
To note, Squid Game season 2 will be released on December 26, 2024 on Netflix.