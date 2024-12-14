Entertainment

'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae teases thrilling season 2 with 'twists and turns'

Netflix will premiere 'Squid Game' season 2 on December 26, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 14, 2024
Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae teases thrilling season 2 with twists and turns

Netflix star Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae promises that the highly anticipated second season will surpass the first, teasing even more surprises and unexpected twists.

While conversing with PEOPLE, at the show's Los Angeles premiere on December 12, he teased that there is a lot to look forward to with the upcoming season.

“So I can tell you for sure that you're in for even more surprises, because there are games within games, and I call them psychological warfare,” he explained.

Lee added, “We have so much of them in season 1. So at one time, you'll be enemies, the two will be enemies, and then the other time, they will be friends. So you don't know what's going to happen.”

“There's so many twists and turns, so you're in for a big surprise,” he continued.

Expressing his gratitude to fans for their support over the release of season 2, Lee stated, “I want to say that I know that lots of fans are rooting for us.’

He noted, “They love us, and what I really feel special about Squid Game is that I not only have Korean fans now, but people all across the globe noticed me and they love me. So I really like that.”

To note, Squid Game season 2 will be released on December 26, 2024 on Netflix. 

Taylor Swift's dancer drops major announcement on her 35th birthday

Taylor Swift's dancer drops major announcement on her 35th birthday
Megan Fox takes big decision after Machine Gun Kelly split

Megan Fox takes big decision after Machine Gun Kelly split
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release
Azaan Sami Khan shares teaser of his new drama 'Meri Tanhai'

Azaan Sami Khan shares teaser of his new drama 'Meri Tanhai'

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release
Timothée Chalamet turns head in new look at ‘A Complete Unknown’ premiere
Timothée Chalamet turns head in new look at ‘A Complete Unknown’ premiere
J.Lo, Jennifer Garner spotted in LA amid Ben Affleck's outing with bestie’s wife
J.Lo, Jennifer Garner spotted in LA amid Ben Affleck's outing with bestie’s wife
Lee Min Ho embarks on space venture in ‘When the Stars Gossip’s new teaser
Lee Min Ho embarks on space venture in ‘When the Stars Gossip’s new teaser
Jay-Z, Diddy rape accuser reveals shocking detail about her allegations
Jay-Z, Diddy rape accuser reveals shocking detail about her allegations
Sydney Sweeney hits back at body shamers with her new move
Sydney Sweeney hits back at body shamers with her new move
Will Smith breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations
Will Smith breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's secret to raising humble kids in celebrity world
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's secret to raising humble kids in celebrity world
Top K-dramas of 2024: The ultimate list for fans
Top K-dramas of 2024: The ultimate list for fans
Ariana Grande reveals two things she found hard to leave after ‘Wicked’
Ariana Grande reveals two things she found hard to leave after ‘Wicked’
Blake Lively’s newly launched haircare line achieves HUGE milestone
Blake Lively’s newly launched haircare line achieves HUGE milestone
Blippi drops exciting throwback snaps after new episode releases
Blippi drops exciting throwback snaps after new episode releases