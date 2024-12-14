Mohammad Amir follows Imad Wasim into retirement, ends cricket career

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir once again announced his retirement from international cricket.
Amir left his fans disappointed with his heartfelt retirement announcement via his official social media account on Saturday, December 12, 2024.
The post read, “After careful consideration, I have taken the difficult decision to retire from international cricket. These decisions are never easy but are inevitable. I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan Cricket to new heights!”
“Representing my country has been and always will be the greatest honour of my life. I would sincerely like to thank the PCB, my family and friends, and, above all, my fans for their continuous love & support. THANK YOU,” he further added.
Amir’s retirement came hours after former national team all-rounder Imad Wasim announced his retirement.
He wrote, “To all fans & supporters: After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honour of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable. Your unwavering support, love, and passion have always been my biggest strength.”
“From the highs to the lows, your encouragement has pushed me to give my best for our beloved country. While this chapter comes to an end,” he adds that he will now continue his cricket journey in domestic and franchise cricket.
It is worth noting that both of the players earlier announced retirements in 2020 but reversed their decisions this year for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. However, the duo was not selected for the team again since the mega event in November 2024.
Wasim took three wickets in three games and 19 runs in two innings during the 2024 World Cup, while Amir emerged as Pakistan’s best bowler in the tournament with seven wickets in four matches.