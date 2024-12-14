Megan Fox takes big decision after Machine Gun Kelly split

Megan Fox is planning to take a meaningful step for Machine Gun Kelly despite betrayal and split!
Earlier this week, TMZ broke the news that the couple, who recently went public with the announcement of expecting their first child, have separated paths from each other amid Fox’s pregnancy.
In a latest update reported by Page Six, the Subservience actress, 38, who despite having the feeling of “betrayal” after her lover’s alleged affair, thinks nothing but only good for him.
As per a source close to the actress, Megan Fox has “every intention” to co-parent her future baby with Machine Gun Kelly, even though she is “still feeling betrayed.”
The Jennifer’s Body actress is “stronger than ever and in a really good place” and remains unfazed even after finding suspicious text messages on MGK’s phone, said the insider.
After the breakup, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, “reached out to Megan because he deeply loves her.”
“There was no cheating on his part, but he understands he hurt her,” they added, continuing that the rapper wants “nothing more” than raising their soon-to-be-born child together.
For the uninformed, Megan Fox broke up with Machine Gun Kelly over Thanksgiving weekend while they were in Vail, Colorado.