D4vd case turns darker as chilling new detail on Celeste Rivas' death emerges

Gruesome reason why Celeste Rivas’s cause of death could not be identified has finally come to light

  By Sidra Khan
A chilling new detail has come to light in D4vd-Celeste Rivas investigation.

In September, a teen girl’s dismembered body was found in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla SUV after Hollywood Tow’s employees reported a foul odor coming from the vehicle, registered under the 20-year-old rapper’s name.

The girl –later identified as Celeste Rivas by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) – has had her cause of death remain a mystery.

However, nearly three months after her body was discovered, a gruesome new detail has emerged, exposing why Rivas’s cause of death could not be determined until now.

On Saturday, November 22, TMZ reported that according to sources close to the investigation, Celeste Rivas’s body “had been frozen,” preventing the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner from determining the reason behind her tragic death.

The insiders revealed that the medical examiner received the body in an awful state, noting that “it was decapitated, and, while the torso was intact, the limbs had been removed and cut into multiple pieces.”

It was further shared that the teen’s body parts were “partially frozen” and had been thawing in D4vd’s Tesla.

This update comes days after D4vd – whose real name is David Anthony Burke – was named as a suspect in Celeste Rivas’s murder case and has been investigated regarding her death.

However, the rapper is reportedly “not cooperating” with investigators and has not been interview, as per PEOPLE.

