'Wicked: For Good' stuns box office, poised for $151.5m opening weekend

Ariana Grande’s flick is set to become a second-largest opening for a Universal film

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Wicked: For Good soared into theaters with a spellbinding amount on opening day, securing the second-biggest debut of 2025.

On Friday, Ariana Grande’s flick soared to $68.6 million and in previews from 4,115 theaters, putting it on pace for a $151.5 million opening weekend.

The sequel is set to claim the biggest debut ever for a Broadway adaptation and the second-largest opening for a Universal film, surpassing the first movie’s $112 million launch.

If numbers continue as expected, it will rank among the year’s strongest premieres, topped only by Minecraft and Lilo & Stitch.

It marks a significant jump from the first movie’s $112 million opening during last year’s pre-Thanksgiving weekend.

Notably, the huge earning on opening day showed the movie edging out A Minecraft Movie and Superman.

Universal began screenings early, adding Monday and Wednesday previews, plus Amazon Prime showings and fan double features, bringing in $12.6 million before Thursday even began.

Studios have increasingly started films earlier in the week — Superman held Tuesday Prime screenings before Thursday’s release.

Still, the PG-rated musical’s strong debut gives a much-needed boost to North American theaters, which haven’t seen a major hit in months.

The last movie to open above $100 million was The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July, with The Conjuring: Last Rites earning $84 million in September.

