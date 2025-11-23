Entertainment

MGK drops jaws with unexpected confession amid Megan Fox reconciliation buzz

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are rumored to be mending their relationship after parting ways last year

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
MGK drops jaws with unexpected confession amid Megan Fox reconciliation buzz

MGK has made an eye-popping confession during his new F1 gig.

During his performance at F1’s Friday, November 21, show, the Rap Devil rapper dropped jaws by making an unexpected confession, offering fans a peek into his intimate moments, reported the Daily Mail.

Interacting with the audience, the I Think I’m OKAY singer compared himself to a race car in the bedroom, confessing, “And just so you know, I'm not much far off from an F1 racer when I'm in the bedroom, because I'm very fast and it takes me a long time to get to the finish line.”

The 35-year-old singer and rapper’s surprising statement comes amid swirling rumors that he has reconciled with his ex-partner, Megan Fox.

Kelly and Fox began dating in May 2020 after meeting during the filming of crime thriller film Midnights in the Switchgrass, and announced their engagement in January 2022.

The pair sparked a buzz online by calling off their engagement in March 2024, followed by Fox’s November announcement that she was expecting a child with the Bad Things rapper.

On March 27, 2025, MGK and the Subservience actress welcomed a daughter.

According to a source, Fox was impressed by “how he's [MGK] stepped up for both her and the baby.”

A separate insider, while speaking to PEOPLE, revealed, “He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official.”

“Megan's very happy with how he's stepped up for both her and the baby. While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They're putting the baby first, and it's brought them closer in many ways,” they added.

The source went on to explain, “Things are great now. He's amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him.”

Prior to her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox was married to American actor Brian Austin Green for 11 years.

