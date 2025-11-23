Sydney Sweeney reveals intense mental struggles before 'Euphoria' S3 release

Sydney Sweeney has gotten candid about her mental health challenges ahead of Euphoria season three release.
The Anyone But You actress recently revealed that she find it hard to ask for help during a chat with Sky News.
She shared, "I have a really hard time with asking for help and my friends recently have really pointed that out to me, and they're like, 'Sydney, it's okay to ask. Like, you can'. There's nothing wrong with it, but I have really a hard time with it. I think it's hard, especially as a woman, there's so many expectations on us to have it all together.
Sydney added, "And if we do ask for help, then it's a sign of weakness. And we don't want to be viewed that way, even though, [a man] can ask for it, and no one's like, 'ah, he's weak'. But if a woman director asks for help, it'd be like, 'oh, she's not prepared for this role'."
She will be next seen in Euphoria season three as Cassie Howard. The Immaculate actress is set to star alongside Zendaya (Rue), Hunter Schafer (Jules) and Jacob Elordi (Nate).
The HBO series is set to release next year.