Beyoncé, Jay-Z make dramatic entrance at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Beyoncé turned heads in a bold playsuit along with Jay-Z at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in a stylish night out.
On Saturday, the Halo singer stepped out at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas along with the other A-listers in attendance including Wicked actress.
Beyoncé wowed in a striking red PVC Ferrari jumpsuit, highlighting her toned legs and plunging neckline.
On the other hand, Cynthia chose a chic oversized acid-wash leather jacket with coordinating jeans, finishing the look with brown suede boots and a black handbag.
Prior to this Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a dramatic entrance, with the singer arriving in a leather race suit.
Jay-Z donned an all-black monochromatic ensemble consisting of slacks and a black shirt layered with a leather collarless jacket, pairing with sunglasses.
The Cowboy Carter singer was especially excited to see Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, chatting with the seven-time F1 champion before he took her for a hot lap around the track.
Beyoncé looked briefly flustered after Lewis Hamilton reached 200mph with her on board, she also posted her snaps alongside Jay-Z, Hamilton, Travis Scott, and Michael Rubin.
Notably, the couple are among a galaxy of stars descending on Sin City for F1, Ben Affleck, Cynthia Erivo,and Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been photographed at the Grand Prix.