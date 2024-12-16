Princess Beatrice given new task as Prince Andrew scandal intensifies

Princess Beatrice takes on a key role in settling the controversies revolving around his father Prince Andrew.
For the unversed, the Duke of York has not been in the good books of the Britons and the royal family since his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein case.
Later, the 'Disgraced Duke' began a rift with King Charles over the Royal Lodge.
Most recently, Andrew has been making it to the negative headlines due to his involvement in an alleged Chinese spy scandal, bringing the royal family more shame.
Now, The Sunday Times revealed that the Prince wants to say goodbye to the UK and settle in the Middle East.
An insider close to the government of the United Arab Emirates claimed that Andrew is 'desperate' to begin a new life away from the scandals.
The source shared that his daughter Beatrice's last month's business trip to Abu Dhabi was also a sign that she is "covering up for him."
The report further stated, "He’s looking at moving there permanently. He’s desperately trying to get something going to make some money."