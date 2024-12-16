Entertainment

Paris Hilton pens ‘open letter’ to US HoR after Senate passes her bill

The American actress and media personality recently secured huge victory as US Senate passed her anti-child abuse bill

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Paris Hilton has a huge demand from US House of Representatives after she secures a big win in the Senate!

Last week, the American media personality and businesswoman turned to her Instagram handle where she expressed her joy after the US Senate unanimously passed her anti-child abuse bill, which the socialite presented over a year ago.

However, the act is yet to be passed by the upper house, which is schedule to initiate voting this week.

Taking to her Instagram once again, the model has now penned an “open letter” to the House of Representatives, urging them to join forces just like the Senate to speak for the children “who can’t speak for themselves.”

“Silence doesn’t heal—it protects the people that caused the harm. The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act. Now, it’s time for the House of Representatives to pass my bill THIS WEEK,” captioned the actress.

She continued, “To every member of the House: Think of the children who can’t speak for themselves. They’re counting on you. Let’s turn pain into purpose and protect the most vulnerable among us.”

In the letter, Paris Hilton opened up about the traumatic childhood she had to go through because no one was there to stand up for her and she had to carry “a deep, unspoken pain” along with her all the life.

She also expressed joy and extended thanks to the Senators who unanimously stood against child abuse and voted in favor.

The actress, in her letter, urged “Leader Scalise, Speaker Johnson, and every member of the House” to pass the bill and stand up for the children who are relying on them.

