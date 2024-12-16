Trending

Faris Shafi sets the stage on fire at Soul Festival

Pakistani rapper Faris Shafi delivers an electrifying performance on Soul Fest Day 2

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024


Faris Shafi mesmerised Karachi with his incredible energy on Saturday night.

On the occasion of the star-studded Soul Festival, Pakistan’s most famous food and music festival, Shafi got crowds grooving to his chart-topping hits, setting a vibe like no other. 

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Blockbuster singer sent the internet into a meltdown as he unveiled stunning glimpses from the event.

In one photo, the acclaimed rapper looked all charged up for the night holding the mic high in the air followed by a thread of more shots rapping and dancing away. 

“Faris on the mic. Soul Fest day 2,” read the caption.


The rapper’s avid followers rained comments on seeing Shafi take the Soul Fest stage with a bang.

One fan penned, “Yo Yo Faris.”

Another chimed, “Helowwwwwwwww.”

“Nazar na lag jaye dear,” a third user noted.

Apart from Shafi, Samar Jafri and Farhan Saeed also got the audience wild with their soothing vocals on the second day of the festival.

Soul Fest Day 3 was just out of this world with an insane line-up of artists like Talha Anjum, Asim Azhar, the Young Stunners creating unforgettable memories on stage. 

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Akshay Kumar offers new update amid 'Housefull 5' filming
Akshay Kumar offers new update amid 'Housefull 5' filming
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin
Mahira Khan breaks silence on smoking controversy with Ranbir Kapoor
Mahira Khan breaks silence on smoking controversy with Ranbir Kapoor
Mawra Hocane speaks up about domestic violence as 'Jafaa' nears end
Mawra Hocane speaks up about domestic violence as 'Jafaa' nears end
Karan Johar drops witty take on his relationship status
Karan Johar drops witty take on his relationship status
Mahira Khan makes emotional confession about her wedding day
Mahira Khan makes emotional confession about her wedding day
Sanjeeda Shaikh shares major update on 'Heeramandi 2'
Sanjeeda Shaikh shares major update on 'Heeramandi 2'
Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed mark 8 years of marital bliss
Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed mark 8 years of marital bliss
Usama Khan dodges the marriage question: 'I am annoyed'
Usama Khan dodges the marriage question: 'I am annoyed'
Atif Aslam celebrates ‘rockstar’ son Aryan’s birthday with adorable photos
Atif Aslam celebrates ‘rockstar’ son Aryan’s birthday with adorable photos
Sheheryar Munawar's dholki night celebrations go viral
Sheheryar Munawar's dholki night celebrations go viral
Varun Dhawan shares new updates about upcoming film 'Baby John'
Varun Dhawan shares new updates about upcoming film 'Baby John'