Faris Shafi sets the stage on fire at Soul Festival

Faris Shafi mesmerised Karachi with his incredible energy on Saturday night.
On the occasion of the star-studded Soul Festival, Pakistan’s most famous food and music festival, Shafi got crowds grooving to his chart-topping hits, setting a vibe like no other.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Blockbuster singer sent the internet into a meltdown as he unveiled stunning glimpses from the event.
In one photo, the acclaimed rapper looked all charged up for the night holding the mic high in the air followed by a thread of more shots rapping and dancing away.
“Faris on the mic. Soul Fest day 2,” read the caption.
The rapper’s avid followers rained comments on seeing Shafi take the Soul Fest stage with a bang.
One fan penned, “Yo Yo Faris.”
Another chimed, “Helowwwwwwwww.”
“Nazar na lag jaye dear,” a third user noted.
Apart from Shafi, Samar Jafri and Farhan Saeed also got the audience wild with their soothing vocals on the second day of the festival.
Soul Fest Day 3 was just out of this world with an insane line-up of artists like Talha Anjum, Asim Azhar, the Young Stunners creating unforgettable memories on stage.