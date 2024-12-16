King Frederik lands in Madrid with Queen Mary and kids to enjoy vacay

King Frederik has taken a trip to Madrid with wife Queen Mary, and their four children – Christian, Isabella, Vincent and Josephine.
The Danish royal decided to take a mini-break from duties and spend some time with family.
As per HOLA!, the royal family were accompanied by their security team.
They checked in at the Hotel Santo Mauro, a luxurious a five-star hotel and the former palace of the Duke of Santo Mauro.
During the royal trip, Frederik and Mary were photographed strolling along Marqués del Riscal Street.
Back in September Crown Prince Christian returned from a trip to Africa.
The Danish Palace announced that Christian was utilizing his gap-year ahead of Christmas.
"Here, the Crown Prince will be involved in the day-to-day running of two farms, which will, among other things, involve practical and administrative tasks as well as giving the Crown Prince an insight into local nature conservation. The plan is for the Crown Prince to return to Denmark in December,” the statement read.
Earlier this month, King and Queen attended the Nutcracker ballet reopening at Tivoli in Denmark.
For those unversed, Frederik and Mary exchanged the wedding vows in 2004.