Royal

Kate Middleton, Prince William cut ties with Andrew amid spy scandal

Princess Kate excludes Prince Andrew from key event guests list

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024

Kate Middleton, Prince William cut ties with Andrew amid spy scandal


King Charles III might still have some soft corner for disgraced brother Prince Andrew, but Princess Kate and Prince William do not share the same sentiments.

The Duke of York, who has landed in hot water after his links with an alleged Chinese spy recently made public, was notably absent from the Christmas Carol Service, hosted by Catherine earlier this month.

A well-placed source has revealed the real reason behind Andrew's absence from the royal event, which hosted nearly 1600 guests.

As per the Daily Mail, the Prince and Princess of Wales were not interested in inviting Andrew to the Christmas event at Westminster Abbey.

The British author Ephraim Hardcastle in his column wrote, “The King has done his best to bring Andrew back into the family fold and insists he is given due status."

“But William and Kate aren't sharing the love," he added.

Citing an insider Ephraim revealed, “A mole whispers that for the second year running, suggestions that Andrew be invited to Kate's annual carol service, possibly seated behind a pillar, were rejected.

“Although very much a family affair, with 22 members of the extended tribe present, there was no space for Uncle Andy," he explained.

For the unaware, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father has went off the public eye since his bombshell Newsnight interview was adapted in a three-part documentary and aired on Amazon Prime Videos last month.

The Duke of York, who is already over loggerheads with his brother over Royal Lodge is currently being investigated by MI5 over his ties with the Chinese businessman, invited by Andrew on three different occasions at the Royal estates.

