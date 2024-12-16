Trending

Atif Aslam celebrates ‘rockstar’ son Aryan’s birthday with adorable photos

Atif Aslam shares three kids, two sons and one daughter, with wife Sara Bharwana

  by Web Desk
  December 16, 2024


Atif Aslam has ringed in son Aaryan Aslam’s birthday with adorable photos and a heartfelt message.

The Hona Tha Pyar singer took to his social media account to celebrate Aryan's birthday with a carousel of photos and videos.

“Atif Aslam who?? Happy birthday handsome. You are a rockstar and you know it,” he wrote alongside the post.

In the first picture, Aryan could be seen standing on a terrace, in front of a towering building while hiding his face with a denim jacket.

While in second photo, he sits comfortably on a sofa holding an iPad, with pinched eyes and adorable antics.

The third image shows him looking dapper in a grey t-shirt and black pants paired with white shoes.

In one of the videos, Aslam carried his Aryan on his shoulder as they glide up an escalator, sharing precious father-son moments.

The last clip featured Aryan showcasing his dancing skills with his friends on his birthday bash.

Aslam also took to his Instagram stories to share an adorable video of Aaryan dancing in a restaurant.

“What is this behavior Aryan Asalm?” he wrote on the video.

Atif Aslam shares three kids, two sons and one daughter, with wife Sara Bharwana.

