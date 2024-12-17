Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'

Bella Hadid gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her glamorous time at Yellowstone Ranch, sharing stunning photos to celebrate the finale.
The model took to her Instagram account to reflect on her time working with the cast and crew to celebrate the show's ending.
She shared the series of photos and snippet along with the caption, “@yellowstone best crew, best cast, best horses, best brains.”
“Grateful to have been in the presence of and learn a lifetime's worth of knowledge in a few days from the most brilliant of people!” she continued.
Hadid added, “I could have been cast as a fly on the wall and would have been just filled with gratitude to be on a set like this for the last season of a show I love so deeply!”
Expressing her gratitude, she said, “thank you Kelly for being such an inspiring mentor for our few days together. helpful, beautiful, kind, talented and caring.”
Hadid noted, “She really IS that great and badass, guys! thank you Taylor for everything, having faith in me and the opportunity. not a better group watch Yellowstone now on @paramountnetwork.”
In a shared photo Hadid was seen posing at the Dutton Ranch as she sat on a log fence.
She exuded elegance in a pair of dark denim jeans with suede brown chaps over them and paired the look with a turquoise sleeveless top.
The 28-year-old model complimented her Western look with a beige straw hat and a cowgirl belt buckle.
She donned a variety of blue and red bracelets along with a necklace in the photos.
In a show, Hadid essayed the role of Sadie, the girlfriend of Travis Wheatley, a horse trainer played by Sheridan.
The Yellowstone series finale was premiered on Paramount Network on Sunday, December 15.