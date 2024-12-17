Trending

Mahira Khan breaks silence on smoking controversy with Ranbir Kapoor

Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor fuelled speculations of an alleged linkup back in 2017

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan’s alleged encounter had an emotional impact on the latter.

In a candid conversation with BBC Asian network, the Raees actress recalled reading an article that described her rise to fame in Pakistan. 

She also spoke about her downfall after smoking photos with the Brahmastra star went viral.

The article left her questioning about the future, "I remember reading it and thinking, ‘Is my career over?"

Khan further went on sharing how the incident left her depressed.

"I wouldn’t get out of the bed, I was crying daily, it affected my professional and personal life. Lots happened on my personal side," the Churails actress revealed. 

Despite the emotional turmoil, the mom-of-one managed to keep her guard, remaining strong and resilient.

Khan during the same interview also reflected on the roller coaster of her life, describing it as a crazy ride.

At the same time, the Humsafar star mentioned facing a ban in another country, an insane journey laced with tough and amazing moments.

For the unversed, Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were first spotted together at an event in Dubai, quickly fuelling rumors of a blossoming romance between the two.

However, the speculations reached new heights when photos of them relaxing together in New York City surfaced in 2017. 

