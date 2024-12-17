Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber's father, Stephen Baldwin, has sparked curiosity with his recent remarks addressing the rumoured rift with his daughter following the arrival of her first child with Justin Bieber.
While conversing with this week's edition of Too Fab the father of Rhode founder shared, “We're getting ready for Christmas with Baby Jack Blues.”
He added, “We're excited. And he's grown like a weed. Actually, he looks like a little plump potato. He's so cute. I can't stand it.”
Baldwin shared that he wanted to say so much,' but he chose to stay quiet on the family issue.
However, this new revelation came after a source shared with Dailymail in October that Hailey would not mend the relationship with her parents amid their “eroding” family dynamic.
“She was closer with her mom, but that started to break down when she fell pregnant because she didn’t want to tell her family for months," an insider revealed at the time.
But this new update suggested that the baby boy has played a role in reuniting the family as Hailey, Justin and baby Jack will spend Christmas with Stephen.
Stephen Baldwin is a grandfather to the 28-year-old model and 30-year-old singer's first child, son Jack Blues, born in August.