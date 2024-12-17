Entertainment

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first baby Jack Blue Bieber in August

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber's father, Stephen Baldwin, has sparked curiosity with his recent remarks addressing the rumoured rift with his daughter following the arrival of her first child with Justin Bieber.

While conversing with this week's edition of Too Fab the father of Rhode founder shared, “We're getting ready for Christmas with Baby Jack Blues.”

He added, “We're excited. And he's grown like a weed. Actually, he looks like a little plump potato. He's so cute. I can't stand it.”

Baldwin shared that he wanted to say so much,' but he chose to stay quiet on the family issue.

However, this new revelation came after a source shared with Dailymail in October that Hailey would not mend the relationship with her parents amid their “eroding” family dynamic.

“She was closer with her mom, but that started to break down when she fell pregnant because she didn’t want to tell her family for months," an insider revealed at the time.

But this new update suggested that the baby boy has played a role in reuniting the family as Hailey, Justin and baby Jack will spend Christmas with Stephen.

Stephen Baldwin is a grandfather to the 28-year-old model and 30-year-old singer's first child, son Jack Blues, born in August.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule
Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic post
Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic post
‘Peaky Blinders’ fans thrilled as ‘The Immortal Man’ completes filming
‘Peaky Blinders’ fans thrilled as ‘The Immortal Man’ completes filming
Hugh Jackman sizzles in new photos amid Sutton Foster romance
Hugh Jackman sizzles in new photos amid Sutton Foster romance