Instagram brings festive vibes with countdown effects and year-end collages

The new update lets users create a collage from the moments they've shared over the year

  • December 17, 2024
With the New Year just around the corner, Instagram has seized the opportunity to introduce a new and unique feature to recall last year’s memories in style.

As per Gadget360, this new update lets users create a collage from the moments they’ve shared over the year.

The collage can be accessed through the Instagram story interface after selecting and resizing an image.

Instagram is also introducing new templates with a year-end theme for the “Add Yours” feature, which allows users to interact with others in stories.

The feature, available until the first week of January, allows users to select multiple images, arrange them on the screen and add New Year-themed text.

This includes options such as “How 2024 Started”, “How 2024 Ended”, and “HNY.”

Instagram is also adding New Year and Countdown text effects, holiday-themed designs for direct messages (DMs) and phrases like “Happy New Year.”

These phrases will then trigger on-screen special effects in DMs and Notes, adding to the holiday atmosphere.

Instagram has also introduced several new features to enhance the users’ experience.

Creators can now reply to messages from both their followers and other creators.

New tools like timed prompts and daily check-ins have also been added to encourage more frequent interactions.

