Ariana Grande teases possible Oscars performance with Cynthia Erivo

The 'Wicked' co-stars wished to perform at the Academy Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • December 18, 2024
Ariana Grande has expressed her enthusiasm for performing at the Oscars alongside Cynthia Erivo, hinting at their readiness to take the stage together.

While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter at Beverly Hills luncheon alongside mother Joan Grande, the Wicked star shared, “Of course, we love singing with each other,” adding,“I’ll sing together absolutely anywhere anytime, especially in celebration of Wicked, and I love her, that’s my sister. Say the word and we’ll be there.”

The Wicked co-stars Grande and Cynthia Erivo wished to perform at the awards show after their first Golden Globes nomination.

She also reflected on the enthusiastic response from fans. She shared about the second part, Wicked: For Good, releasing next year.

“Imogen Heap, my musical idol since I was a young girl; hearing that she saw it with her daughter and loved it, that was very exciting,” Grande said.

She mentioned, “We got to meet Steven Spielberg, that was also incredibly overwhelming and such an honor. And he was so kind, and it was just really exciting. You have these idols in music and film, and then to hear a kind thing said about your work is really extraordinarily special.”

To note, the Golden Globe event will held ahead of the January 05.

