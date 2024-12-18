Arjun Kapoor reveals shocking details about his academic performance

Arjun Kapoor revealed his parent’s separation marked a turning point in his life, both mentally and academically.
In an interview with Mashable India, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor recalled his earlier academic performance, mentioning he was once a good student.
He said, “I was a very good student until my parents' separation. Psychologically, it affected me.”
Kapoor’s father and film producer Boney Kapoor suggested him the idea to take a break and Arjun followed it.
Consequently, after completing the 10th grade, Arjun turned his complete attention to films so that he could get a break from studies and cope with the unsettling thoughts in his mind.
It was during the summer holidays, the 2 States star began to assist his father at work.
During the same interview, Arjun recalled his early college days, "I came to college in shorts, dressed in oversized clothes, and carried a school bag. I bunked a lot of college. I even failed in accounting but did well in other subjects."
To note, despite all the challenges, the Half Girlfriend star worked hard, in turn making his debut in the Bollywood film titled Ishaqzaade.
On the personal front, reports of Arjun Kapoor’s breakup with Malaika Arora have been doing rounds.