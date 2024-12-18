Entertainment

Céline Dion pays emotional tribute to late husband René on milestone anniversary

Céline Dion and René Angélil tied the knot on December 17, 1994

  • by Web Desk
  • December 18, 2024
Céline Dion marked what would have been her 30th wedding anniversary with a touching tribute to her late husband, René Angélil.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the My Heart Will Go On singer shared a heartfelt message along with a photo of her and Angélil from their wedding in 1994.

The adorable image featured Dion donning her bridal headpiece and veil as she stared into Angélil’s eyes and grabbed his cheeks.

While he held her hips and looked into her eyes.

“You still fill our hearts, every day. You are everything for us. We miss you so much. Happy 30th anniversary, mon amour,” Dion captioned the post.


The couple share three children: René-Charles, 23, and 14-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy.

Notably, Dion and Angélil met in 1980 when a 12-year-old Dion sang for him in an audition after that he became her manager.

Before they began dating in 1987, when Dion was 19 years old, they had been coworkers for seven years.

She was concerned about public perception, so they kept their romance quiet.

In 1994, she told PEOPLE, "I was afraid of what people would think,” adding, "When you're in love, you want to scream it to the world.”

She wrote in her memoir, "When I was at the age to be able to say to people [we were together] ... It was like bang! Love! Love always wins.”

Notably, Céline Dion and René Angélil tied the knot on December 17, 1994 at Montréal's Notre-Dame Basilica, and it was broadcast live on television in Canada.

