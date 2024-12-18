Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her

Chappell Roan has honored Lady Gaga in a unique yet weird way - with a chicken naming after her.
During a festive special of Carpool Karaoke special with Apple TV, the Pink Pony Club singer revealed the names of her family's hens including one named Lady Gaga.
In a teasing snippet of the show, Chappell could be seen showing the presenter around her home in Springfield where she introduced him to her family’s hens.
“We have Lady Gaga,” the Good Luck Babe singer told New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe in the teaser.
The presenter asked, “You’ve named the chicken Lady Gaga?”
“My father has. [He’s] a huge Gaga fan,” Roan revealed.
Meanwhile, she then listed the other hen’s names revealing some of the others were named after the Spice Girls.
The hilarious clip, posted on Tik Tok by a fan, instantly caught everybody’s attention, including Lady Gaga herself.
The Joker: Folie à Deux actress also rushed to the comment section to share her adorable reaction, which garnered 12.9k likes.
"An honor truly," she penned, along with a heart emoji.
Their ardent fans also loved the wholesome interaction between Lady Gaga and Chappell Roan.
“lol I love that Lady Gaga took the time to respond,” one wrote.
While another added, “Facts all dads love Lady Gaga… even if they don’t admit it.”
“Queens recognizing Queens,” added the third.