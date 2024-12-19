Inside Taylor Swift star-studded Eras Tour-themed birthday bash

Taylor Swift rang in her 35th birthday in unforgettable style, celebrating with boyfriend Travis Kelce and close friends Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at an Eras-themed party.
As per PEOPLE, the Lover crooner celebrated her birthday with an Eras Tour-themed birthday party.
She paid tribute to her record-breaking tour, wrapped in Vancouver on December 8.
Brittany Mahomes took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to offer a glimpse into Swift's recent celebration.
The mother of two, who is expecting her third child, exuded her elegance in a shimmering silver fringe mini dress with knee-high boots that paid homage to Swift's Fearless album.
While her husband , the NFL star donned a suit reminiscent of the I Can Do It with a Broken Heart costume change skit from Swift's Eras Tour.
At the event, the Evermore singer showcased her beauty in black dress and her signature red lipstick with her hair pulled back.
In a picture, Swift posing with Brittany along with Chiefs WAG Lyndsay Bell who rocked a Lover-esque bright dazzling pink ensemble and Swift's friend Ashley Avignone, who donned a snake around her neck a la reputation.
The partygoers were dressed up in a theme with feather boas and colorful clothes that complimented her different albums.
They gave a touching nod to Eras tour which was kicked off in March, 2023, by scattering friendship bracelets and light-up bracelets on the table of the cozy venue.