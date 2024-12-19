Courteney Cox set to reprise her iconic role in 'Scream 7'

Courteney Cox is set to reprise her role as Gale Weathers in the highly anticipated Scream 7, marking her return to the hit horror franchise.
As per Variety, a source shared that the Friends alum would be retuning to the hit horror franchise and reprise her role as Gale Weathers.
Soon after the report came, the official Scream movies took to their Instagram account to confirm the news through their Story by resharing the article and including a link.
The recent update came over the heels of Cox, 60 said that she had not officially signed on to the project even though it was confirmed to be in the works.
“I’m not officially signed on. I’m not, but there will be a Scream 7,” she told the outlet at the time.
However, the details related to the plot and casting have not been unveiled, the Cougar Town star said she was awaiting a final script.
She also expressed her excitement over Kevin Williamson directing the film, saying, “You can’t get better than that choice. It’s going to be fun.”
To note, apart from the original one, Cox reprised her role in all Scream releases, including 1997's Scream 2, 2000's Scream 3, 2011's Scream 4, 2022's Scream and 2023's Scream VI.