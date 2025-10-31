8 underrated spooky songs that deserve spot on your Halloween playlist

The spookiest night of the year is almost here, and now is the perfect time to update your Halloween playlist for the perfect spine-chilling atmosphere that will keep your guests dancing and shivering all night long.
While the classic tracks like Thriller and Ghostbusters often dominate the spooky playlists, there are tons of underrated songs that really bring out the haunting, scary mood of Halloween.
From Kanye West’s Monster to Billie Eilish’s Bury a Friend, here’s a list of 8 spine-chilling songs that will surely give you chills this holiday.
Season of the Witch – Donovan:
Donovan’s Season of the Witch from his third studio album, Sunshine Superman, released in August 1966, is a blend of folk and psychedelic rock.
The sinister song captures a mysterious and slightly dark mood, with the lyrics about confused and suspicion feelings due to strange changes happening around the singer.
Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell:
Somebody’s Watching Me is a song by Rockwell from his 1983 debut album of the same name.
The track, which famously features the legendary singer Michael Jackson, revolves around paranoia, fear, and the eerie feeling of being stalked, perfectly bringing a chilling vibe to the Halloween parties.
Ghosts – Michael Jackson:
Released as part of the double A-side single HIStory/Ghosts on July 30, 1997, Ghosts is the second single from Michael Jackson’s remix album Blood on the Dance Floor: HIStory in the Mix.
The track tells the story of a strange, ghostly figure, who surprises and scares people, sparking feelings of fear, mystery, and horror.
Living Dead Girl – Rob Zombie:
Released on July 8, 1999, Living Dead Girl is the second single track from Rob Zombie’s second solo studio album, Hellbilly Deluxe.
A nod to classic horror and zombie films, the lyrics of this creepy song tell the story of a living dead girl, combining the gothic tone with a darkly seductive vibe.
Monster – Kanye West:
Released on October 23, 2010, as the third single from his fifth studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Kanye West’s Monster features A-list rappers, including Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, and Bon Iver.
The song is based on a dark and intense hip-hop theme, with lyrics comparing the artists to monsters and exploring themes of fame, power, and controversy, blended with spookiness to bring the eerie vibe.
Darkside – Alan Walker:
Alan Walker’s Darkside, dropped on July 27, 2018, is the second installment in the World of Walker trilogy.
Walker’s shadowy track focuses on exploring the hidden, mysterious, and dark side of life, while the haunting melody and lyrics encouraging to embrace the fears, making it a perfect add for the Halloween playlist.
Bury a Friend – Billie Eilish:
Bury a Friend is the third single from Billie Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, released on January 30, 2019.
Eilish’s dark, haunting song explores the themes of fear and mortality, written from the perspective of one’s inner demon or alter ego having unsettled feelings while struggling with identity and anxiety.
Bones – Imagine Dragons:
Out on October 14, 2022, Bones is the lead single from American pop rock band Imagine Dragons from their fifth studio album, Mercury – Acts 1 & 2.
Bones is a high-energy song about feeling haunted by inner struggles and intense emotions, all while feeling the desire to feel alive despite darkness.
Enjoy the spooky Halloween night!